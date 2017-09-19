CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Chris Hadfield in Winnipeg

Canada’s first spaceship commander, Colonel Chris Hadfield, is sharing a selection of stories, images, songs and ideas that celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The astronaut will visit Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Wednesday, September 27.

Hadfield will perform songs like his fun-loving, patriotic single “In Canada,” to his evocative “Beyond the Terra” that looks away from the land to the skies.

ChrisD.ca and Live Nation have a pair (2 tickets) you can win to see Hadfield live. Showtime is 8 p.m.

How do I win?

Head on over to the ChrisD.ca Facebook page, “like” us and then comment on this embedded post. We’ll also throw in a bonus entry if you share the post to your Facebook wall.

We’ll draw one lucky winner on Tuesday, September 26. Good luck!

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster starting at $45.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 9 a.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

