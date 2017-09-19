Classroom Program Aims to Enhance News Literacy Among Younger Canadians

By The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A planned classroom program aims to teach elementary and high school students in Canada how to detect fake news.

The program called NewsWise will try to enhance general news literacy among students aged nine to 19.

Two organizations, one known as CIVIX and the Canadian Journalism Foundation, will work with academics and journalists to develop the curriculum.

Proponents say it’s essential to give younger Canadians a deeper understanding of the role reliable journalism plays in democracy.

The hope is to roll out the program ahead of the Ontario election next year and federal election in 2019.

Google Canada is putting up $500,000 for NewsWise.

Comments

comments