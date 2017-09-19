Facility Upgrades Completed at Tuxedo Tennis Club

WINNIPEG — The city has completed upgrades to the Tuxedo Tennis Club, just months after a major court redevelopment project was finished.

The city invested $120,000 into the non-profit club on Southport Boulevard to convert a gravel parking lot into asphalt, install accessible parking stalls, a new sidewalk, a new compost enclosure for lawn bowling, wood bollards, and new sod.

In April, the tennis court was expanded and had new LED energy efficient lighting installed on two courts.

“The recent completion of project milestones provides a more functional facility in the community. We have seen an increase in competitive levels of play, additional child and youth programs, and extended playing hours,” said Gladys Stewart, co-president of the Tuxedo Tennis Club.

Today @marty_morantz celebrated upgrades to the Tuxedo Tennis Club funded by the @cityofwinnipeg. For more info: https://t.co/YuhFtkhPVB pic.twitter.com/xq9iyrkDG8 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) September 19, 2017

— Staff

