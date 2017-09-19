Goldeyes Hold on in Unbelievable Game 4 Finish

The Winnipeg Goldeyes kept their championship hopes alive Monday night in a 17-inning finish at Shaw Park against the Wichita Wingnuts.

The Fish rallied to overcome the Wingnuts 4-3 to tie the American Association Championship Series 2-2.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 17th inning, Casey Turgeon led off with an infield single. On a 1-2 count, David Rohm followed with a double into the right-field corner that scored Turgeon with the winning run.

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 19-15 all-time when facing elimination in the postseason.

Game five of the best-of-five American Association Championship Series is tonight at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m. Edwin Carl (9-4) takes the mound for Winnipeg. Tickets are on sale by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting Ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or at the Shaw Park box office.

