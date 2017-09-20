RCMP Investigate Vehicle Break-Ins in Carman

RCMP in Carman, Manitoba are probing a number of incidents involving vehicles being rummaged through, as well as a stolen vehicle.

Police say between September 14-19, vehicles had items stolen such as credit cards, ID cards, sunglasses, garage door openers, and cash.

The vehicles entered, including the stolen one, were either left unlocked or had their keys still inside.

“These are crimes of opportunity as thieves will always look for the easiest target,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We need to remind motorists to always remove valuables from their vehicles, to never leave any type of identification behind and to lock the doors.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Carman RCMP at (204) 745-6760.

