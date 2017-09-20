Manitoba Launches Revamped Online System for Business Filings

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is slashing the amount of paperwork involved with registering a business in Manitoba with the launch of a new electronic and self-service system.

The Companies Online system will provide a number of benefits for small businesses including reducing barriers in accessing the Companies Office and improving service delivery options, enabling client self-serve functionality, eliminating processing delays, and ensuring the registry contains the most accurate information about the ownership and status of a company.

Businesses can file online and have access to information and documents 24/7.

“By reducing impediments to registering a business, we are making it easier for companies operating in Manitoba to continue generating growth in our province’s economy,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

The system can be accessed at companiesoffice.gov.mb.ca.

Watch a replay of our Facebook Live from Tuesday’s announcement. Fast forward to the 06:00 mark to begin.

