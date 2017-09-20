Hedley Brings ‘Cageless Tour’ to Winnipeg, Brandon

Canadian rockers Hedley will kickoff their Cageless Tour 2018 with a pair of Manitoba dates early next year.

The platinum-selling chart-toppers will first bring their show to Brandon’s Westman Place on Friday, February 16. Winnipeg fans can get their Hedley fix on Saturday, March 17 at Bell MTS Place.

The tour includes special guests Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for the Winnipeg show, and at the Keystone Centre box office in Brandon.

Comments

comments