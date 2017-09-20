Man Attempts to Flee Police by Driving Stolen Vehicle into Swampy Field

A not-so-bright alleged car thief didn’t quite think his escape plan through when he drove a stolen vehicle into a swampy field near Minnedosa.

RCMP received a report on September 15 about a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of a car reported as stolen on social media.

An officer spotted the vehicle about 90 minutes later in Minnedosa and attempted a traffic stop. When the vehicle fled, the officer relayed its last known location to colleagues in the area.

The suspect was spotted leaving Provincial Road 262 and into a swampy field where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver fled on foot, but was soon tracked down by “Ozzy,” a notable K9 member from Portage la Prairie.

Officers from Minnedosa, Neepawa, Brandon, and Westman Traffic Services all attended to secure the perimeter.

Jayson Alexander Balodis, 42, of Riverton was arrested and appeared in Brandon court earlier this week.

“This is the third time in just over a week that police dog Ozzy has helped track and capture a suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “It truly shows the value and importance of our police dogs, they are so integral to our front-line members and police operations.”

