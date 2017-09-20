Goldeyes Fish Fry Wingnuts to Clench American Association Championship

They took their time getting there, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes are American Association Champions for the second year in a row.

After weather delays forced the Fish to postpone their Saturday and Tuesday games against the Wichita Wingnuts, Winnipeg toppled the best-of-five series Wednesday night in front of a packed Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes had an early lead early on, leading the Wingnuts 14-0 by the end of the fifth inning. Winnipeg’s momentum would continue for the rest of the game, eventually sealing an 18-2 victory.

The Goldeyes forced the deciding game in the series with a thrilling 4-3 victory in 17 innings in Game 4 on Monday night.

Wichita thought it had won that game — and the championship — in the ninth inning but the home plate umpire called a balk on pitcher Ryan Kussmaul on the would-be final out. Winnipeg’s Casey Turgeon followed with an RBI double to tie the game and send it to extras. The Goldeyes won seven innings later.

The win is Winnipeg’s fourth American Association championship title in 24 years.

