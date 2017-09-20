WRHA Launching Home-Care Program to Fill Gaps During Hospital Transition

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is launching a new transitional home-care service to fill the gaps for patients who would otherwise be placed into long-term care once leaving a hospital.

The Priority Home program is part of the government’s Healing our Health System plan, first introduced last spring.

“Being able to recover at home, among familiar surroundings and comforts, can have a profound effect on recovery and also reduce the potential for injury,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living.

“It’s a much healthier option for those clients who don’t need to be in hospital. This intensive service will also help reduce the length of time clients spend in hospital, and may help some avoid placement in a personal care home altogether.”

The program will begin in November and last up to 90 days per patient, at which time, clients will remain in their homes while receiving regular ongoing care.

The WRHA is outsourcing home-care to two private, out-of-province companies, We Care health services (part of the CBI Health Group) and ParaMed. The contracts are for a period of three years. The WRHA hopes to take over and use local home-care workers when the contracts expire in 2020.

