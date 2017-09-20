Man Accused of Threatening Winnipeg Transit Driver

Winnipeg police say a man who was sleeping aboard a transit bus became aggressive when the driver tried to wake him.

Officers responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Garry Street at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for the disturbance call.

Police say the transit operator and a supervisor were threatened when the man was awoken.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish, 18, has been charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a recognizance order.

Police say Cornish was previously bound to leave a Winnipeg Transit bus if required to do so.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments