Man Accused of Threatening Winnipeg Transit Driver

Winnipeg police say a man who was sleeping aboard a transit bus became aggressive when the driver tried to wake him.
Officers responded to the area of Portage Avenue and Garry Street at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for the disturbance call.
Police say the transit operator and a supervisor were threatened when the man was awoken.
Tyrell Marquel Cornish, 18, has been charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a recognizance order.
Police say Cornish was previously bound to leave a Winnipeg Transit bus if required to do so.
He remains in custody.
— Staff