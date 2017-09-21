Manitoba Artists Land Five Canadian Folk Music Nominations

WINNIPEG — Five Manitoba musicians have been nominated for Canadian Folk Music Awards this year.

Artists and groups from nine provinces and one territory were announced as nominees in 19 categories during a ceremony in Toronto on Thursday.

Nominated in Manitoba are Desiree Dorion, Fred Penner, Kelly Bado, Lisa Muswagon, and Madame Diva et Micah le jeune voyageur.

Muswagon is nominated for Buffalo and Rabbits and Dorion for Tough Street. They both share the spotlight in the Aboriginal Songwriter(s) of the Year category.

Penner is nominated for Hear The Music in the Children’s Album of the Year Category, while Bado is nominated for Entre deux in World Solo Artist of the Year.

Madame Diva et Micah le jeune voyageur also received recognition in the children’s category for Zing-E-Zing!

This year’s awards take place in Ottawa on November 18 and 19 at the Bronson Centre.

