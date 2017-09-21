Kinew Names NDP Caucus, Appoints Critics

WINNIPEG — Five days after being named the leader of Manitoba’s NDP, Wab Kinew has named his caucus and appointed critics.

Kinew on Thursday appointed 12 members of his party to a number of roles, naming Nahanni Fontaine as house leader of the official opposition.

Fontaine also takes on the role as critic for justice, spokesperson for Status of Women, and spokesperson for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

“Our team will stand up for everyday Manitobans, and for the issues they care about: good jobs, quality health care close to home, and a future in this province we can all look forward to,” Kinew said in a statement.

“I’m proud and humbled to lead a team reflects the diversity of Manitobans. We are committed to working hard every day to serve them.”

Kinew appointed himself as critic for executive council, critic for Intergovernmental Affairs and International Relations, critic for Francophone Affairs, and critic for municipal relations.

Other appointees:

Matt Wiebe

Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition

Critic for Education and Training; Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

Tom Lindsey

Caucus Chair for the Official Opposition

Critic for Labour; Critic for Crown Services; Critic for Civil Service Commission

Bernadette Smith

Deputy Caucus Chair of the Official Opposition

Critic for Families; Spokesperson for Persons with Disabilities; LGBTTQ* Liason

Andrew Swan

Whip of the Official Opposition

Critic for Health and Active Living; Critic for Military and Veterans Affairs

Amanda Lathlin

Deputy Whip of the Official Opposition

Critic for Indigenous and Northern Relations

James Allum

Critic for Finance; Critic for Growth, Enterprise & Trade; Critic for Agriculture

Flor Marcelino

Critic for Immigration & Multiculturalism

Rob Altemeyer

Critic for Environment and Climate Change

Greg Selinger

Deputy Critic for Environment and Climate Change; Deputy Critic for Agriculture

Jim Maloway

Critic for Infrastructure; Critic for Consumer Affairs

Ted Marcelino

Critic for Sports, Culture, and Heritage; Critic for Seniors

