Bisons Soccer Returns to Investors Group Field to Host Alberta

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Bisons soccer team will return to Investors Group Field on Saturday for their third-ever U SPORTS match at a World Cup venue.

The women’s squad (1-2-1) hosts the Alberta Pandas (2-1-1), as they try to remain undefeated at home with one win and a tie.

The Bisons have scored five goals and allowed nine goals, while Alberta has scored five and allowed one goal in four conference regular season matches.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to play once again at the world-class Investors Group Field stadium, where several matches of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup took place,” said head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas.

The Bisons also announced the schedule and ticking pricing for the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship, being held in Winnipeg from November 9-12.

Saturday’s game begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 through Ticketmaster and free for U of M students.

