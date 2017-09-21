Wellington Crescent Home on the Market for $11M

Winnipeg isn’t known for its pricey real estate, so when an $11 million home hits the market, it turns heads.

The six-bedroom, 12-bath mansion at 1063 Wellington Crescent is currently up for sale. If you have deep pockets to fill the 22,000 square foot Art Deco home, it can all be yours.

The property was built in 2006 and also comes with a wine cellar for your fine tastes.

Among its other selling features are two pools — one outdoor and one indoor for those chilly Manitoba winters. The list boasts that the house has “every imaginable amenity for your enjoyment and pleasure.”

Annual property taxes are estimated to be $49,597.

The River Heights North home is just one of 10 others to crack a top 10 list put out by Point2Homes.com.

Comments

comments