WSO’s Mickelthwate Sharing Leadership Knowledge at Chamber Luncheon

Before Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra music director Alexander Mickelthwate leaves the city, he plans on sharing his reflections on leadership with the local business community.

The maestro will speak to a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce audience during a luncheon on September 29.

“It seems that the old hierarchical model of organizations is being replaced by a model where everybody wants to be a leader,” Mickelthwate said. “The leader has to recognize that and find ways to inspire all the other leaders.”

Mickelthwate is beginning his final season symphony conducting as the WSO turns 70.

Attendees will be treated to a performance by a WSO String Quartet as well as an interactive experience normally reserved for Kids Concerts: an “instrument petting zoo” with short lessons on a variety of instruments, plus the chance to conduct a quartet.

Tickets for Leading Teams to Harmony at the Centennial Concert Hall are available through the Chamber’s website. The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

