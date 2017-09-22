Red Cross Opens Voting for Pink Day 2018 Design

The Canadian Red Cross has opened up voting for this year’s Pink Day T-shirt design.

Schools and workplaces can register for the annual celebration of bullying prevention and building respectful relationships.

“We are excited for another year of Pink Day in Manitoba and Nunavut and asking the public to select our T-shirt design from three amazing choices is a great way to kick it off,” said Rebecca Ulrich, education manager, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross.

Three design choices have been unveiled, which the public can now vote for.

Pink Day 2018 will mark its seventh year in Manitoba on February 28 and April 11. More than 90,000 Red Cross Pink Day shirts have been worn in Manitoba and Nunavut since 2012, with more than 375 schools participating over that time.

T-Shirt design voting closes on October 20, with the winning design announced during Bullying Awareness Week on November 16.

Comments

comments