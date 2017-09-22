Royal Aviation Museum Launches App to Celebrate Canadian Aerospace

WINNIPEG — A new app launched by the Royal Aviation Museum is celebrating Canada’s aerospace industry.

The app is a partnership with the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and also marks the unveiling of the new James A. Richardson exhibition.

“The introduction of this multi-media app allows our visitors to experience their own self-guided tour anytime they visit the museum, expanding their museum experience,” said Helen Halliday, president and CEO of the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

The new Richardson exhibit showcases his connection to Canada by air, paving the (run)way for Canada’s commercial aviation industry.

The app, Air and Space: Canadian Innovations, brings to life many of the most innovative aircraft from the Royal Aviation Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum with stories, videos, photographs, and fun facts.

It’s available as a free download from the App Store and Google Play.

