Bowman Calls for Cooling-Off Period Once Councillors Leave Office

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is calling for a cooling-off period for elected officials once they leave office.

Bowman plans to introduce a motion at next week’s council meeting asking the province to amend the city charter.

The amendment would state that all city councillors, including the mayor, being subject to a period of time where employment and activities be restricted once they depart.

“I believe it is essential that as members of city council we put public interests before private and self-interest,” Bowman said in a statement.

“I also believe there should be a period of time immediately following our departure from public office where this principle continues in order to guard against conflict of interest as well as the perception of conflict of interest.”

Bowman would also like the city’s code of conduct amended, requiring all elected members to declare gifts received, no matter their value. Current gifts received only need to be declared if their value exceeds $250 within a calendar year from a single source.

