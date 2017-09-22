Police Turn to Auto Industry in Finding Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run

Winnipeg police are turning their attention to the auto industry with help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run this past spring.

A 30-year-old man was hit on May 21 in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue and later died in hospital.

Police say a grey coloured 2003-2005 Honda Accord was travelling eastbound on Cumberland Avenue when it struck the victim. The vehicle hit the man with the front passenger-side bumper and would have had damage to the underside.

Police say without a closer examination, the damage may have gone unnoticed.

Investigators have since physically checked all known grey coloured Honda Accords matching the description year within the Winnipeg area, but haven’t found the specific vehicle.

Police are asking those in the auto industry, such as those working in repair shops, to help identify the vehicle. Anyone who may have either sold or changed a grey/silver-coloured front bumper for a 2003-2005 Honda Accord shortly after May 21, 2017, or anyone that has information that may assist investigators, is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

