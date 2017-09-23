Big Brothers Big Sisters Opens New Centre in Downtown Winnipeg

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg officially opened their new centre in the heart of the city on Saturday.

The centre at 532 Ellice Avenue is located next to the University of Winnipeg and features spacious main floor space with lounges, a kitchen and eating area, several games zones and a study/library section.

“Every $1 invested in BBBS one to one mentoring programs returns $18 to our society,” said Greg Unger, executive director of BBBS Winnipeg. “The investment our community makes means we are able to serve even more children facing adversity.”

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg helped more than 700 children and youth through the dedication of 525 volunteer mentors participating in its programs.

— Staff

