Police Shoot Man Dead During Confrontation in the Maples

By David Klassen

A 33-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Madrigal Close in the Maples at around 4:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

While attending, a member of the Tactical Support Team was stabbed in the upper body and sent to hospital in unstable condition.

The suspect was shot by police and listed in critical condition until Saturday evening when he succumbed to his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba will be handling the remainder of the investigation.

