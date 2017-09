WINNIPEG — A 43-year-old man remains in critical condition following what police believe to be a hit and run early Sunday.

The man was located in the middle of the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road at around 1:45 a.m.

Police say circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

