Stone Angel Brewing Opens Taproom in South Winnipeg

Winnipeg’s newest taproom and brewery are now open in the south end of the city.

Stone Angel Brewing opened in early September, but now has the suds flowing on a spacious taproom serving up two new beers.

“The taproom experience is essentially a tasting room for the brewery,” said Paul Clerkin, one of the three partners.

“It’s where customers can come, have a couple of pints of our regular beers and try out any new or small-batch beers that we have produced.”

The 8,650 square foot brewery at 1875 Pembina Highway sits on the former site of Vodka Rocks and includs a large west-facing patio.

The brewery is currently kegging its beer for growler fills and will eventually open a canning line.

Paul McMullan, president and COO, says Stone Angel is also introducing Winnipeg bars and restaurants to its line of beers.

The brewery’s first beer, Luther’s Folly, was well-received by beer-tasters in June when it debuted at the Flatlander’s Beer Festival.

The taproom will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and the facility will also be available for event rentals.

