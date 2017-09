Canadian musician Alan Doyle will play an upcoming Winnipeg show in support of his third solo album, A Week at the Warehouse.

The Great Big Sea frontman will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Sunday, March 4, 2018 with special guest Fortunate Ones.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $20, $35 and $49.50.

Doyle’s new album is available October 13.

Comments

comments