Man Charged in Nine Downtown Winnipeg Gropings

Winnipeg police have an 18-year-old man in custody following a series of gropings and attacks downtown last Friday.

Police say they began late Thursday afternoon when a 33-year-old woman was grabbed in the area of Logan Avenue and Princess Street.

Eight more occurred on September 22 in various areas of the downtown, including on Borrowman Place, Maryland Street, Sherbrook Street, Portage Avenue, Young Street and Broadway.

Female victims range in age from 17 to 46.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish was arrested in the Springfield North area Friday night.

He has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and an indecent act.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

