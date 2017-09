Comedian Gerry Dee will fill the Burton Cummings Theatre with laughs when he brings his upcoming stand-up tour to Winnipeg next spring.

The TV personality, fresh off of filming Season 7 of CBC’s hit sitcom, “Mr. D,” will play for a local crowd on April 28, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 through GerryDee.com.

