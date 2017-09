The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Luke Green to a three-year, entry-level deal with the hockey club.

The Bedford, Nova Scotia native will earn an average annual salary of $846,700.

Green, 19, had 37 points (5G, 32A) in 60 games last season between Saint John and Sherbrooke of the QMJHL before he recorded one assist in four games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Green was drafted by the Jets in the third round (79th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

