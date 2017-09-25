Goldeyes Talk Championship on ‘The Inside Pitch’ Tuesday

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are back-to-back American Association baseball champions for the second-straight year. The Fish will dish on their recent 18-2 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts last week on a special edition of their radio program, “The Inside Pitch,” airing Tuesday.

The guest panel includes Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney, catcher Mason Katz, outfielder Josh Romanski, and right-handed pitchers Mikey O’Brien and Edwin Carl. The show will conclude with a season highlights package.

The Inside Pitch airs 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Goldeyes open the 2018 season in May and will be celebrating their 25th year.

