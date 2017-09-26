Manitoba Makes Bold Investment in Local Software Company

Winnipeg software company Bold Commerce will benefit from $270,000 in government funding for skills training in the digital media sector.

The province is providing the investment to support the hiring and training of 81 new employees and 10 existing employees over the next two years.

“Bold has always wanted to make an impact in Manitoba, and something we learned very quickly was that having an onboarding program and training within the first few weeks of hiring dramatically improved an employee’s chance for success,” said Yvan Boisjoli, co-founder and CEO of Bold Commerce.

“The Manitoba government’s Industry Expansion Program played an important part in supporting that process.”

Bold currently employees 155 Manitobans and is best known for developing apps for the Shopify e-commerce software platform.

The investment is expected to create an annual increase of approximately $4 million in net new wages.

