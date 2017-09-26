Fred Penner Plays The Burt December 16

Winnipeg’s own Fred Penner will play the Burton Cummings Theatre this winter.

The children’s entertainer presents Concert for the Season on Saturday, December 16 at 3 p.m.

Penner’s 45-year career includes 12 children’s albums, countless energetically packed live shows for throngs of eager audiences across North America, composing the music for APTN/YTV’s “Tipi Tales,” and writing the score and hosting the TV documentary “The Simple Way.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $19.50.

