Manitoba RCMP are investigating the theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds.

Police say a man reported the break-in on September 4 of gold and silver in small denomination bars (one ounce to 10 ounces) had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— Staff

Comments

comments