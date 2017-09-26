Brandon Man Charged in Swan River Robbery

A Brandon man is in police custody following a break-in in Swan River, Manitoba on September 23.

RCMP were called for the report of a man breaking into a business with a gun who was damaging property.

An RCMP supervisor was able to speak with the man on the phone and convince him to exit the building. He turned himself in without incident.

Police say a firearm wasn’t involved, but significant damage had been done to the property. No injuries were reported.

Colton Bone, 26, has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, and mischief over $5,000. He remains in custody.

