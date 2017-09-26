Roadways Closing Around Waverley Underpass Project

WINNIPEG — The ongoing construction of the Waverley underpass project will force a detour beginning this weekend.

The city says Waverley Street at Taylor Avenue will be closed from 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2 at 6 a.m.

The road, sidewalks and active transportation pathways will be closed within the following boundaries:

Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue/Hurst Way and Mathers Avenue

Taylor Avenue between Cambridge Street and east of the western Reh-Fit Centre parking lot access

Traffic will resume on a detour road. Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to access the new detour active transportation path.

As part of the new detour, some turning lanes will be restricted for traffic including:

Eastbound Taylor at Waverley (detour) must turn right

Northbound Waverley (detour) at Taylor, no left turn

Southbound Waverley at Taylor, no left turn

The detour road will be in operation for two years while the underpass bridge and roadway are being constructed.

Comments

comments