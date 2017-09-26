Swiss Authorities Tip Off Winnipeg Police to Child Porn Activity

An investigation by police in Switzerland has resulted in a Winnipeg man facing child pornography charges.

Winnipeg police say authorities with the Cantonal Police of Aargau notified them on June 27, 2017 that a Winnipeg IP address had been captured on their end.

Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a Winnipeg home in the St. James area on Monday, where they seized numerous electronic devices. Police say early detection found a number of images and a video depicting child sexual abuse.

Police later attended the suspect’s workplace and made an arrest.

Robert Glenn Winterburn, 24, has been charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of importing, distributing, selling or possession of child pornography.

He remains in custody.

Comments

comments