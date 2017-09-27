ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » City of Winnipeg Fires Lawyer Over Mistake Made During Lawsuit Process

By The Canadian Press

Judge Gavel

WINNIPEG – A senior City of Winnipeg lawyer has been fired after a lawsuit over a water treatment plant went down the drain.

In December 2015 the city launched a legal action against several companies over the construction of the Deacon reservoir water facility.

The suit alleged a number of problems with the plant including a leaking roof.

But Mayor Brian Bowman confirms the lawsuit has been terminated over a human error. The city messed up a timeline during the legal process.

Bowman says as a result the lawyer responsible has been let go.

“It’s Inexcusable that this kind of mistake would be made,” says Bowman.

Bowman calls the mistake a big deal as the city was trying to recoup up to $20 million dollars for the repairs.

(CTV Winnipeg)

CP - The Canadian Press


