Construction of True North Square will close northbound Hargrave Street between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue on Thursday.

The city says the closure will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. September 28 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 for crane work.

Access to parkades on Hargrave Street will be maintained.

Motorists should allow additional travel time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes.

— Staff

