A 43-year-old Saskatchewan man was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 201, just west of Roseau River First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was dressed in dark clothing and walking westbound on Highway 201 when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t impaired and speed wasn’t a factor.

No charges have been laid.

— Staff

