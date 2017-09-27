Nineteen Doctors Recruited to Work in Manitoba’s Interlake Region

The Manitoba government has recruited 19 family doctors to work across the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the IERHA implemented new, team-based models of primary care to counter typical concerns by physicians that not enough resources are available in smaller centres.

The doctors have already started or will be starting work over the next several weeks in the following areas:

Ashern – 2

Eriksdale – 1

Arborg – 1

Teulon – 2

Stonewall – 2

Selkirk – 2

Beausejour – 2

Pine Falls – 3

Gimli – 3

Brokenhead – 1

Three specialists have also been recruited to the region to provide palliative care, surgical and hospital services.

“Like most rural regions in Canada, attracting and retaining family physicians has been a challenge for the Interlake and North Eastman communities for many years,” said Ron Van Denakker, CEO of the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Goertzen added ongoing recruitment and retention efforts of physicians is a continuous commitment by the government.

