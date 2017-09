One person is dead and three others are injured after a trailer fire in northern Manitoba.

First responders attend a residence on Mission Island Drive in the community of Norway House on Tuesday morning.

Once flames were snuffed out, fire crews found the remains of a person inside. One male suffered severe injuries and is listed in critical condition, while two other males suffered minor injuries.

Norway House RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments