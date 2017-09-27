Winnipeg Police Arrest 15 Men Looking to Pay for Sex

By Sarah Klein

A joint project between Winnipeg police and outreach workers has resulted in the arrest of 15 men looking to pay for sex.

Project Return was initiated September 23-24 with the purpose of protecting city youth at high risk of being sexually exploited.

Police say the men arrested range in age from 19 to 62.

Officers also seized nine vehicles during the sweep through prostitution highway traffic act offences.

The project also located 13 at-risk youth and transported them to a safe place. Two of the youth were arrested on outstanding warrants, and 62 locations known to be frequented by at-risk youth were checked by police.

Twenty-six people were provided with harm-reduction kits, food and clothing.

