Manitoba Credit Union Issues Canada’s First Instant Credit Card

The process of waiting weeks to receive a new credit card in the mail no longer exists if you’re a member of Sunova Credit Union.

The Selkirk-based financial institution has issued Canada’s first instantly printed credit card, the Sunova Mastercard.

“Sunova is always focused on delivering an outstanding member experience,” said Ed Bergen, president and CEO.

The card was developed specifically for the Sunova membership and can be printed minutes later upon a member’s approval.

“We know that technology is often the answer to overcoming member inconveniences and we think with instant issuance we’ve done just that.”

