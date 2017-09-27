Winnipeg Airport Workers Rally at City Hall in Quest for Fair Deal

Striking workers at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport are taking their voices to City Hall today.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Union of Canadian Transport Employees (UCTE) plan to rally at noon.

The approximately 150 employees represented by UCTE Local 50600 work as duty managers, administrative workers, various tradespersons, IT workers, airfield maintenance, and labourers and have been on strike since July 24, 2017. They have been without a contract since June 30, 2016.

“The airport’s refusal to table a credible offer that addresses the contracting out if our members work means less traffic through the airport and fewer customers for local businesses,” said Marianne Hladun, PSAC Prairies regional executive vice-president.

“We are taking this opportunity to call on civic leaders like Mayor (Brian) Bowman and city council to call on the Winnipeg Airport Authority to offer a fair deal for airport workers.”

In a separate protest, taxicab drivers at the airport were holding their own demonstration on Wednesday over proposed legislative changes that would allow ride-sharing services, such as Uber, to launch in Winnipeg.

In a tweet, the Winnipeg Airport Authority warned of delays to and from the airport.

Are you travelling by cab to or from the airport today? Please see this update. pic.twitter.com/rDTrvIS5RL — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) September 27, 2017

