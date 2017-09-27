Winnipeg Man Turns Himself in After Hit and Run

Winnipeg police have charged a 37-year-old man after a hit and run in the city last weekend.

The 43-year-old male victim was struck on September 24 in the area of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road at around 1:45 a.m.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

The driver fled the scene, but turned himself in on Tuesday evening by attending police headquarters.

Shane David Strebley has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving carelessly causing bodily harm and driving while disqualified.

