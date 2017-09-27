ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Raises $13K for Mood Disorders Association

Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Raises $13K for Mood Disorders Association

Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Raises $13K for Mood Disorders Association

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Cheque
Rich Handford and Farelle Bernier of the Winnipeg Tattoo Convention present a cheque to Charlotte Sytnyk (far right), director of development for the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba. (HANDOUT)

The first-ever Winnipeg Tattoo Convention this past August raised $13,550 for the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM).

More than 250 tattoo artists from around the world were in Winnipeg for the three-day event, bringing together the industry of ink-loving professionals and fans of the body art in one central location.

The funds were raised through the Marked for Life booth and collected donations by people wanting to get inked. Additional funds were raised through direct donations and a 50/50 ticket sale.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU