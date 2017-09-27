Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Raises $13K for Mood Disorders Association

The first-ever Winnipeg Tattoo Convention this past August raised $13,550 for the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM).

More than 250 tattoo artists from around the world were in Winnipeg for the three-day event, bringing together the industry of ink-loving professionals and fans of the body art in one central location.

The funds were raised through the Marked for Life booth and collected donations by people wanting to get inked. Additional funds were raised through direct donations and a 50/50 ticket sale.

— Staff

Comments

comments