Book Market Opens to Support Children’s Hospital

WINNIPEG — Book lovers can flip through new reading material at the annual Children’s Hospital Book Market.

Thousands of books in more than 65 categories are available September 28-30 at St. Vital Centre, with all funds going to support the ongoing operations of the Children’s Hospital libraries and the Children’s Hospital Television (CHTV) station.

“Every year, the book market creates the opportunity for people from around Manitoba to make a vital contribution to enhancing a child’s hospital experience simply by buying or donating books,” said Lawrence Prout, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Since 1961, the book market has raised more than $6 million to support child health-care in Manitoba.

For hours, visit goodbear.mb.ca.

