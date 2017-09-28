Four Charged After Pellet Gun Seized from Winnipeg Home

Four people have been charged after Winnipeg police responded to what they say was “family trouble” in the 100 block of Balmoral Street on Thursday morning.

Officers and members of the tactical support team descended on a residence at around 8 a.m. with the possibility of weapons being present.

Officers safely removed everyone from the suite and seized a rifle-style pellet gun with a shortened sock and barrel.

Kathleen Catrina Beardy, 24, Gabrielle Jasmine Bruyere, 29, Aaron Bradley Buyere, 25, and a 26-year-old woman face several weapons-related charges.

— Staff

