Blue Bombers Donate 100 Tickets to Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society has received 100 tickets from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the football club’s annual pink game on October 6.

The Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will honour survivors on the field before kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

“We are proud to contribute in the fight against breast cancer — an issue that affects so many in our community,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fans wanting to support the cause can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster using the promo code BBPINK, where a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Volunteers from the Canadian Cancer Society will sell pink team merchandise at kiosks throughout the stadium as well as in the Bomber Store.

