Winnipeg Foster Father Charged After Baby Suffers Fatal Head Injury

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – A Winnipeg man has been charged with criminal negligence causing the death of his 10-month-old foster child.

Police say the infant was brought to hospital Tuesday in critical condition with a head injury.

The baby died later in the day.

A 22-year-old man remains in custody.

Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, says investigators are not identifying the child or foster parent, and are not releasing further details at this point.

Carver would not say whether the child was Indigenous.

