Businesses ‘Grow-A-Row’ of Vegetables for Winnipeg Harvest

Winnipeg HarvestLocal businesses have harvested a garden at Winnipeg’s airport to ensure clients of Winnipeg Harvest don’t go hungry.

The annual Grow-A-Row program at James Richardson International Airport grew fresh veggies on behalf of the food bank with the support of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, Red River College and Pegasus Publishing.

“We challenged businesses to Grow-A-Row for Winnipeg Harvest and they did! We can all play a role in the challenge of fighting hunger and feeding hope,” said Kate Brenner, executive director of Winnipeg Harvest.

Since the Grow-A-Row program was started in 1986 by Winnipeg residents Ron and Eunice O’Donovan, more than 3.7 million pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables have helped Winnipeg Harvest.


